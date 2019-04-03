Countdown to Croke Park begins for Tipperary's most enterprising students

Local Enterprise Office Tipperary confirms that winning teenage entrepreneurs from Loreto Clonmel, Senior Category; Coláiste Dún Íascaigh, Cahir, Intermediate and Presentation Clonmel, Junior will represent county at National Final of Student Enterprise Programme

Eleven teenage entrepreneurs from three local schools have won a place representing Tipperary at the Student Enterprise Programme National Finals in Croke Park on Friday, May 3rd.

Every September through Local Enterprise Office Tipperary entrepreneurial secondary school students begin their business journey as they are encouraged to research, set-up and run their own real-world businesses.

The enterprise education initiative, funded by the Government of Ireland through Enterprise Ireland and delivered by the 31 Local Enterprise Offices in local authorities, is the most successful student enterprise programme of kind in the country. An estimated 26,000 students from 490 schools around the country begin their entrepreneurial journey every year with the help of their teachers, student enterprise co-ordinators and Local Enterprise Office.

Winner of the 'Entrepreneurial Award', sponsored by AIB, was Coláiste Phobal Roscrea, 'Family Tree'. L to R: Vincent Cunnane (LIT President), Ita Horan (Local Enterprise Office), Cllr. Mattie Ryan (Cathaoirleach Tipperary County Council), Adam Nash, Abbey Feehan, Aisling Ryan, Cameron Fairbrother, Niall Hogan (AIB Thurles) and Sue Anne O'Donnell (SEP Coordinator).

The students were all competing at the Tipperary Final on 28th of March , which was held at the LIT, Thurles Campus. An estimated 1800 students from 26 schools took part in the annual programme locally.

In the Junior Category, the students representing Tipperary at the National Finals in Croke Park are: Ada Hennessy, Anniemae Walsh, Hazel Brennan, Molly O’Brien from “Me, Myself and I” at Presentation Clonmel teacher Donna O’Neill.

In the Intermediate Category, Anna Sheahan, Nermine Lounis, “Boo Tooth”, Coláiste Dún Íascaigh, Cahir, teacher Pat Cunningham will be representing the county in Croke Park.

Loreto Secondary School, Clonmel, winners of the overall Senior Section with their project 'Plugpics'. L to R: Eleanor Forest (Enterprise Ireland), Ita Horan (Local Enterprise Office), Cllr. Mattie Ryan (Cathaoirleach Tipperary County Council), Niall Hogan (AIB Thurles), (Bríd Moynihan, Emma Reilly, Erin LeBlanc, Rosie Flaherty, Sinead Bond, Sue Anne O'Donnell (SEP Coordinator), Ian O'Connor (teacher), Sinead Grant (teacher) and Vincent Cunnane (LIT President). The girls will represent Tipperary in the Student Enterprise National Final On May 3rd in Croke Park

In the Senior Category of the competition, Tipperary will be represented on May 3rd by Rosie Flaherty, Sinead Bond, Emma Reilly, Erin Le Blanc, Brid Moynihan, “Plugpics”, Loreto Secondary School Clonmel, teacher Sinead Grant.

Special guests at the Tipperary Final included special guests, Cathaoirleach Mattie Ryan, President of LIT Professor Vincent Cunnane, Head of Enterprise Tipperary Ita Horan. The AIB Entrepreneurial Award was awarded to “Family Tree” Cameron Fairbrother, Aisling Ryan, Abbey Feehan and Adam Nash from Coláiste Phobal Roscrea the inaugural Enterprising Educator in Tipperary was awarded to Martina Harrahill from Coláiste Dún Iascaigh in Cahir.

Newport College, who came second in the overall Intermediate Section with their project 'The Bin Bomb' L to R: Ita Horan (Local Enterprise Office), Cllr. Mattie Ryan (Cathaoirleach Tipperary County Council), Kimie Wilson, Katelyn Horrigan, KeelinMcNamara, Emily Bowen, Sue Anne O'Donnell (SEP Coordinator) and Vincent Cunnane (LIT President).

Speaking at the county final, Ita Horan of Local Enterprise Office Tipperary congratulated the students, saying “We have a very successful student enterprise programme here in Tipperary with over 1800 students from 26 local schools taking part this year. Our national finalists are excellent ambassadors for the programme and we wish them the very best of luck in Croke Park on May 3rd.”

She continued: “What our students are learning from the programme is that with the right supports and encouragement, they can take an idea from the classroom and develop it into a real-life business. The skills they learn along the way, such as business planning, market research, selling and team-work, will help them become more entrepreneurial throughout their future careers”.

Patrician Presentation Secondary School, Fethard, who came second in the overall Senior Section with their project 'M&R Frames'. L to R: Ita Horan (Local Enterprise Office), Cllr. Mattie Ryan (Cathaoirleach Tipperary County Council), Rachel Loughnan, Sue Anne O'Donnell (SEP Coordinator), Ian O'Connor (teacher) and Vincent Cunnane (LIT President). Missing from the photo is Michelle Cronin team member

The local students will be competing against hundreds of other student entrepreneurs from all over Ireland in Croke Park at the Annual Student Enterprise Programme National Finals on May 3rd.

Further information around the Student Enterprise Programme is available from www.studententerprise.ie and by searching #studententerprise on social media.

Coláiste Dún Íascaigh, Cahir, who won the overall Intermediate Section with their project 'Boo Tooth'. L to R: Ita Horan (Local Enterprise Office), Cllr. Mattie Ryan (Cathaoirleach Tipperary County Council), Nemine Lounis, Anna Sheahan, Sue Anne O'Donnell (SEP Coordinator), Pat Cunningham (teacher) and Vincent Cunnane (LIT President). The girls will represent Tipperary in the Student Enterprise Awards National Final in Croke Park May 3rd

Presentation Secondary School Clonmel, who won the overall Junior Section award with their project 'Me, Myself and I'. L to R: Ita Horan (Local Enterprise Office), Cllr. Mattie Ryan (Cathaoirleach Tipperary County Council), Ada Hennessy, Molly O'Brien, AnniemaeWalsh, Hazel Brennan, Sue Anne O'Donnell (SEP Coordinator), Donna O'Neill (teacher) Wishing the girls the very best of luck in the Student Enterprise Awards National Final which is taking place May 3rd in Croke Park.

Coláiste Dún Íascaigh, Cahir, who came second in the overall Junior Section with their project 'Hurl in Bag' L to R: Ita Horan (Local Enterprise Office), Cllr. Mattie Ryan (Cathaoirleach Tipperary County Council), Jesse Kiely, James Cowan, Hugh Houlihan, Darragh Egan, Sue Anne O'Donnell (SEP Coordinator) and Vincent Cunnane (LIT President).