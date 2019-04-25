Extraordinary creations: Clonmel students dreaming of booking place at United States international event

Post primary students from County Tipperary schools and beyond will be showing off their scientific knowledge at the regional SciFest science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) fair at Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) on May 1.

SciFest is a regional STEM competition for secondary schools that takes place across Ireland every year. Scifest is an all-inclusive, all-island science initiative which fosters active, collaborative and inquiry-based learning among second-level students.

SciFest is one of the many initiatives run by Calmast, WIT's STEM Outreach centre.

About 90 projects have been entered with more than 200 participants coming from 20 different post-primary schools in counties Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford, Kilkenny, Wicklow and Cork.

There are 11 projects from County Tipperary, coming from Presentation Secondary School Clonmel (8) and Árdscoil na mBráithrename Clonmel (3).

An example of what Tipperary has to offer includes charging a phone without electricity, an app to manifest food waste, quick pen and space escape.

The winner of SciFest will be announced on May 1 at 2pm at the WIT Arena and will go on to represent WIT at the SciFest national final in November. Awards presented at the national final include the opportunity to represent Ireland at the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), which is held annually in May in the USA.