International Rotary award for Clonmel volunteer

A Clonmel teacher has been presented with an international Rotary award in Nottingham in recognition of her volunteerism role in the Clonmel community.

Charlotte Keane accepted her Rotary Young Citizen award in Nottingham on Sunday accompanied by her parents Martin and Edel Keane and Rotary Ireland District Governor Monica Robertson.

The Ss Peter and Pauls primary school teacher was nominated by her friend Emma Lacey for the work Charlotte had done since The Emma Lacey Trust was established last August and for her dedication to volunteering in her parish and community from a young age.

Charlotte accepted her Britain and Ireland Rotary Young Citizen Award trophy at a ceremony in the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham on Sunday from BBC presenter Ellie Crisell.

"It was an amazing experience, I really enjoyed meeting the other award winners and hearing about their activities in their communities which were recognised by Rotary," said Charlotte.

Rotary recognised Charlotte for her "selfless and unwavering friendship and support " to her friend and former Loreto Secondary school classmate Emma Lacey who is battling life changing spine and brain conditions for over six years.

“Receiving this award is a huge honour, as it represents a whole community of people who came together to support Emma and her family . Being involved with such an inspiring, devoted and compassionate team has been an extremely moving experience for me.” said Charlotte.

“Emma is surrounded by wonderful friends who continue to support her. Our faith has brought Emma and I together, and I hope that this award will motivate young people to practice their faith, become involved in their communities and be kind to one another.” said Charlotte.

Last Friday Charlotte and Emma were interviewed by BBC news from Clonmel to speak about the Rotary award and the community spirit that was created with the establishment of The Emma Lacey Trust.

Charlotte travelled to Nottingham to attend the Rotary International great Britain and Ireland International showcase conference held over the weekend. The award ceremony was held on Sunday.

The Trust was set up last August to provide a downstairs accessible bedroom/wetroom and living area for Emma.

The fundraising for the The Emma lacey Trust will come to a conclusion on Saturday May 25 with a pop up clothes sale “To Emma with Love” event at the Showgrounds in Clonmel with a concert taking place that evening in Bru Boru in Cashel.

Since the age of ten, Charlotte has been heavily involved in her local community and has encouraged other young people to volunteer in various activities, including setting up junior choirs and a playgroup in St Mary's parish.

Her inspirational achievements have been recognised by her receiving Bronze, Silver and Gold Awards in the President of Ireland’s Gaisce Awards.

Charlotte is a daughter of Edel and Martin Keane. She has one brother Joseph and they live in St. Patrick's Terrace in Clonmel.

Gerry Flynn, PRO Clonmel Rotary said all of the members were immensely proud of Charlotte and her achievements.

"We are absolutely delighted with Charlotte's success. It is an honour that is well deserved for her work with the Emma Lacey Trust and for the many years before that for her sense of volunteerism within the Clonmel community that was evident from a young age," said Gerry.