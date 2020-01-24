Jazz band will celebrate The Roaring 20s in Tipperary

Clonmel Swing Dancing, which has organised regular Monday night swing dancing classes in the town for the past four years, is hosting a special event to celebrate the 100th anniversary of The Roaring 20s.

Deise Brass, a ten-piece jazz band from Dungarvan, will perform at The Cabaret Room in The Coachman in Parnell Street, Clonmel on Saturday night, February 1.

“It’s expected that this year will be huge for jazz and swing dancing, which are all associated with the era of The Roaring 20s”, says organiser Catherine Corbett.

“Deise Brass, a ten-piece jazz band from Dungarvan and its surrounds, are playing for the event and they perform all the New Orleans and Dixieland sounds”, says Catherine.

“It’s rare to get live jazz in Clonmel so I’m thrilled to have the band with us”.

Visiting dancers from other swing dancing communities will also attend.

The event is also open to those who just want to come and listen to the jazz, as well as dance.

The group’s regular swing dancing classes are also held at The Coachman in Clonmel.

Tickets for the event on February 1 cost €12 each and are available by contacting the e-mail address - Clonmelswingdancing@gmail.com - or through the website Eventbrite.ie.

The fun starts at 8.30pm.

For more What's On in Tipperary read Antique fairs at Cahir House Hotel