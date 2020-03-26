Man arrested following seizure of €10,000 worth of heroin and cash in Co. Tipperary town

Gardaí have arrested a man aged in his 30s and seized more €10,000 in cash and heroin following a search at a house in Clonmel yesterday (Wednesday).

A search warrant was executed at a house in Elm Park, Clonmel at 8.30pm yesterday as part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Clonmel Garda District.

During the search, gardaí seized suspected heroin worth €8,500, €1,570 in cash, a digital scales, a mobile phone and plastic packaging. The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and brought to Clonmel Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.