Tipperary Transition Year students send a "little joy" to nursing home patients

Transition Year students of Gaelcholáiste Chéitinn in Clonmel have recently taken part in an An Post initiative to support those living in care and nursing homes throughout the pandemic.

This initiative is part of An Post’s Community Focus Plan. Any cards or letters addressed to nursing and care homes need only write ‘FREEPOST’ in place of a stamp and An Post will deliver it, free of charge.

In light of the new visiting restrictions, the TY class at Clonmel’s Gaelcholáiste Chéitinn thought it would be an excellent idea to write letters to some of the local nursing and care homes, in the hopes they could bring a little joy to those who received them.

Several students included their favourite poetry or composed their own pieces, and many drew pictures of local landmarks such as the West Gate.

Most of the students wrote letters detailing their lives at home and at school, and to offer a little support to whomever might be reading it in these trying times.

The letters were posted as a class group from Clonmel Post Office and the students now look forward to writing another batch of letters in the future.

A special “go raibh míle maith agat” to An Post for facilitating such a lovely idea.