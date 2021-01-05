No patients on trolleys in Tipperary hospitals today

South Tipperary General and Nenagh Hospitals are both free of trolley patients this morning

Despite the fact that 264 patients were admitted and are waiting for beds in hospitals across Ireland this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch, there were none in County Tipperary.

225 patients are waiting in the emergency departments, while 39 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital. However, South Tipperary General Hospital and Nenagh General Hospital have both reported a clean bill of health.