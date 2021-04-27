Find out about Clonmel Applefest's new project for local writers

Clonmel Applefest is looking for 12 to 14 writers in the Clonmel/Tipperary area to join its new "Our Sense of Place" writers' project.

The project is one of the cultural events being organised for this year's festival celebrating local food, heritage and nature, which runs from September 23 to 26.

The "Our Sense of Place" project will pair local writers with members of the local immigrant community to tell their stories and experiences of life in Ireland today. The resulting stories will be brought together in a collection, which will be launched at the opening of Clonmel Applefest on Thursday, September 23.

Writers will be given the opportunity to attend a masterclass with well-known journalist and ghost writer, Sue Leonard, who will then mentor the writers, offering guidance and feedback along their story-telling journey.

All the participants will also take part in a photo shoot with award winning Clonmel photographer John Kelly and the resulting images will be featured throughout the town of Clonmel.

If you are a local writer and would like to find out more about this project, simply go to www.clonmelapplefest.ie. All applications can be made online via online application form. For any further queries you can contact Jenny on applefestpress@gmail.com.