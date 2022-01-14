Gardaí seized two e-scooters in Clonmel due to road safety concerns

Gardaí seized two e-scooters fromo their owners in Clonmel on Wednesday evening after receiving reports they were being driven in a dangerous manner near the Clonmel Bypass.
The e-scooters and their drivers were located by gardaí on patrol a short time after receiving the complaints. They were seized and impounded due to the endangerment to other road users.
A Garda spokesperson has advised e-scooter users that the incorrect use of these scooters can result in serious injury to them and the public.
And the spokesperson warned that if it an e-scooter is powered by mechanical or electrical power alone (i.e. it can go without you pedalling or scooting it) then it is considered to be a mechanically propelled vehicle (MPV) and driving one incorrectly could lead to prosecution under the Road Traffic Act.
