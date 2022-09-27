Clonmel choir is inviting new members to join

Clontempo choir in Clonme is inviting new members to join
Formed in 2017, Clontempo Choir, based in Clonmel, has matured into an inclusive, mixed four part choir singing for enjoyment. The format is very simple. Rehearsals take place once a week and usually last an hour or so. The choir employs a professional musical director who organises, coaches and encourages. Open to all, the choir does not require anyone to be able to read music nor does it audition would-be members. We have sopranos, altos, tenors and basses who very much enjoy what they are doing. If you would like to join this choir you only have to contact Paul McCarthy on 0838758972 or simply turn up on Monday evenings at St Marys Parish Hall, Irishtown, Clonmel any Monday evening between 8 and 9.30pm when rehearsals will be in full swing.
All-Ireland champion Killian Whelan won gold in the u16 breaststroke at the National Community Games finals. He is pictured here with Mary Haughney, President of Swim Ireland.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.