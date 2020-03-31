The National Emergency Public Health Team is to further advise government on Covid-19 containment measures today

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is to further advise Government today to contain Covid-19 through additional measures.

Most notably, the NPHET is assessing nursing homes and residential living settings as there currently exists 22 clusters of Covid-19 in these areas, with the majority being in the east of the country. These nursing home clusters account for 20% of all clusters.

A cluster is defined as three or more confirmed cases in one setting within a 72 hour window, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Center (HPSC).

Nursing homes face multiple restrictions, these include the availability of oxygen, personal protective equipment, and staff.

Currently, there are 2,910 cases in Ireland, with this figure set to exceed 3,000 today. A total of 54 Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the Republic of Ireland.

However, due to the new stricter testing policies, it is estimated that this number is significantly higher. Therefore, people who may have symptoms are being urged to self-isolate until a test becomes available.