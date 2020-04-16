Accord opens help lines for couples during Covid-19

Accord has established support phone line to help relationships during COVID-19

To help support marriage and relationships in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, Accord CLG and Accord Northern Ireland have established a new relationship support phone line which will be staffed by experienced couples and relationships counsellors. This will be a free service but calls are charged at a local rate.

Accord’s specialist in counselling (marriage and relationships), Mary Johnston said, “Accord is very conscious of those experiencing difficulties in their relationships and family lives as we are confined to home during this unprecedented period for all in society. The circumstances in which we are living now can increase stress and pressure on relationships and in families. To help address these challenges, Accord has established a relationship support phone line to enable callers to speak to experienced couples and relationship counsellors in order to talk through the difficulties they are experiencing”.

The support line is open from 9.00am – 8.00pm Monday to Friday. Please see contact details below:

· Accord NI – 028 9568 0151 or 00353 1 531 3331

· Accord CLG – 01 531 3331