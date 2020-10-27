Lowry tells Varadkar that gyms are important

Deputy Michael Lowry has emphasised the importance of allowing people to continue to use gyms over the coming weeks to Tanaiste Leo Varadkar.



Deputy Lowry said ‘It has been predicted that people’s mental health will suffer more during this Lockdown than it did in the last. Long dark evenings, cold and damp weather means that the walks they took in late March and April will not be possible this time for many’



Tipperary Deputy Michael Lowry

‘There is a growing call from every corner of Ireland to allow gyms to remain open’ he told the Tanaiste. ‘A substantial amount of money has been invested in gyms in recent months to increase safety and the majority now meet the criteria to be a controlled setting. In fact, according to several reports, not a single outbreak of Covid-19 has been traced back to a gym. At present, a Europe wide petition calling for gyms to be allowed to remain open is grabbing headlines across the continent’



‘Gyms provide physical, mental and social outlets for people as they get them out of their homes when they have nowhere else to go, get them moving and occupy their minds. With strict regulations in place on the number allowed at any one time, gyms could help save the overall health of many people this winter. I feel this matter deserves consideration’ concluded Deputy Lowry.