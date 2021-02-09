Reduce CPO levy on halls and community centres says Cllr Roger Kennedy

ESB bills still have to be paid eventhough premises are not in use

Members of Tipperary County Council have supported a Notice of Motion from Councillor Roger Kennedy (FF) calling for a 75% cut in the PSO levy on all community halls, GAA centres etc. which accompanies each ESB bill.

FF Councillor Roger Kennedy

Cllr Kennedy told members of the local authority this week, that community hall committee's, clubs and organisations are struggling to pay their bills because they cannot fundraise or run events - even if they do not use electricity, they still must pay the PSO levy, he said. And, there is no scheme available for them to draw Covid assistance of any descrioption, he said.



The Notice of Motion: “That Tipperary County Council write to the Minister of Environment, Climate and Communication, Eamon Ryan, TD, seeking a 75% rebate in the PSO Levy on ESB bills for Community Halls and facilities because of their inability to fundraise due to Covid-19. This motion if passed should be circulated to all other Councils and DPER,” reveived the support of members with Cllr Siobhan Ambrose formally seconding the proposal.