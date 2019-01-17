Tipperary publican prosecuted for allowing patrons drink on premises after hours

The 54-year-old proprietor of a pub in The Commons, County Tipperary, was prosecuted at Cashel District Court last week for allowing patrons on his premises after hours.

Kevin Webster of Webster's Pub, The Commons, was directed by Judge Terence Finn to pay €500 to the court poor box after he pleaded guilty to permitting the consumption of alcohol after hours on Monday, February 19 last year.

Gda. Sgt. Carol O'Leary of Cashel Garda Station told the court Gda. Linda Conway found the door of the pub open at 12.05am on this date and there were patrons at the front door.

The garda saw 12 patrons with fresh drinks inside the pub. The pub staff apologised and undertook to clear the premises, which they did within 15 minutes.

The court heard that the publican hadn't any previous convictions for breaching the Liquor Licensing laws.

Defence solicitor Colin Morrissey said his client apologised to the gardaí. He wasn't on the premises that night because he was ill, but he was back working there again.

The solicitor said Webster operated the pub for the past 12 years and Sgt. O'Leary confirmed to Judge Finn that the pub was generally properly controlled.

Judge Finn said he was well aware rural pubs had a greater difficulty in getting people home, though that didn't excuse what happened at Webster's Pub on this occasion. He said the publican's 12-year clean record stood to him as he invited him to make the €500 contribution to the court poor box.

The Judge adjourned the case to Cashel District Court sitting of February 28 for payment of the contribution.