Man (21) charged with committing arson in Clonmel to appear before district court again in October 

A 21-year-old man charged with committing arson in Clonmel last month, has been remanded on bail to appear before Clonmel District Court in October.

The Clonmel man appeared before Clonakilty District Court last Wednesday, August 11 charged with committing arson in the Cashel Road area of Clonmel on July 11.

He was remanded on bail with a number of conditions attached to appear before Clonmel District Court on Tuesday, October 6.