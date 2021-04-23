Man avoids jail for ‘totally abhorrent’ assault on step-mother in Tipperary

A man who assaulted his step-mother received a suspended sentence at Cashel District Court.

Martins Musinskis of 5 The Cabin, Knocklofty House, Ardfinnan was before the court on an assault causing harm charge.

Sergeant Carol O’Leary said the complainant, who was the defendant’s step-mother from a previous marriage, was at home at Beamore Camas Road, Cashel on June 2, 2020, when the defendant turned up in a highly intoxicated state looking for his wife.

Sgt O’Leary said the defendant punched the complainant in the forehead and grabbed her arms causing bruising.

VICTIM STATEMENT

Sgt O’Leary said a victim impact statement had been invited but wasn’t furnished.

Defence solicitor Aidan Leahy had told a previous court sitting that his client had a falling out with his wife, who is friendly with the complainant.

‘TOTALLY ABHORRENT’

The solicitor said this incident was “totally abhorrent”.

The solicitor told the recent court sitting that his client originally wanted to contest the charge, but has decided to offer a guilty plea after receiving legal advice.

His client is back on speaking terms with his wife, with whom he has two children with.

‘MID-RANGE’

Judge Terence Finn said the charge before the court was “mid-range”. He sentenced the defendant to six months of imprisonment, suspended on a Section 99 bond for a period of three years.