Extension of EWSS and CRSS a great relief to Tipperary hospitality and events sector

The extension of the EWSS at the full rate, as well as the CRSS, will come as a great relief to businesses in Tipperary, in particular those in the hospitality and events sectors, a Fine Gael Senator has said.



Senator Garret Ahearn said, “Minister Paschal Donohoe announced this morning that the Government are extending the EWSS at the full rate of €350 per week for all businesses until January 31st. The CRSS will also be extended until the end of January.



“This will come as a great relief to thousands of people, most particularly workers and businesses in the hospitality and events sectors who have been so greatly impacted by the latest Covid-19 restrictions.



Senator Garret Ahearn continued “Having spoken with many businesses in the hospitality and events sector here in Tipperary, many of whom were nervous about the Christmas period and the restrictions announced last week, I know that this extension will be a great relief. As Seanad spokesperson on Enterprise and Trade I have worked extensively with these sectors here in Tipperary to ensure these latest Government support schemes were put in place as quickly and seamlessly as possible.



“In circumstances where Government supports are urgently needed by businesses impacted by restrictions, speed far exceeds perfection. This announcement is a sensible decision by Government to extend the EWSS at the €350 rate for the months of December and January as it ensures the link is maintained between businesses and their employees so they can come through this period together.



“The higher €350 EWSS weekly rate will be back-dated to December 1st. Furthermore, it will come into operation from Monday next, December 13th, with payments made within two days of submitting a claim and arrears due from December 1st being paid by the end of next week.



“In addition, Minister Donohoe’s decision to extend the end-date of the CRSS to January 31st, 2022, to align with the requirement for nightclubs to close until January 9th, 2022, will be welcomed by all in the nightlife sector,” Senator Ahearn concluded.