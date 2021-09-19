'Loan sharks' and phishing scams costing thousands - Coonan

Cllr Noel Coonan
Cllr Noel Coonan drew attention to harassment caused by ‘loan shark’ money lenders, at this month's Joint Policing Committee between local gardaí and Tipperary County Council.
As people find themselves coming under pressure, this is becoming a serious problem.” Quite a few people in the financial sector had pointed this out to him. “What can be done, to bring an end to that scourge? It’s having a serious impact upon families, particularly lesser-off families.”
Chief Supt Derek Smart said that a big concern is so-called ‘phishing’ scams where people receive text messages purporting to be from a financial institution demanding passwords and account numbers.
“People are losing large and vast amounts of money, in providing their bank details. That’s the message that needs to get out: there’s been plenty of advertising advising people not to engage with these things, and certainly don’t share your financial details online or over the phone.”
