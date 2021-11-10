Search

Thurles drug addict stole DVDs worth €335

Thurles district courthouse 

A drug addict who stole numerous DVDS from stores in Nenagh and Roscrea, was ordered to pay full compensation at Thurles district court.

Sheena Copeland, with an address of Apartment 1, Quarry Mews, Mitchell Street, Thurles, entered the Tesco shop on the Borrisokane road in Nenagh on September 24, 2020, and left witho

ut paying for seven DVDs, valued at €108.92. She was subsequently identified using CCTV.
The next day, on September 25, 2020, Ms Copeland entered the Tesco in Townparks Roscrea and left without paying for 10 DVDs, valued at €226.30. CCTV was again used to identify Ms Copeland.

No property was recovered. The store owners chose not to make victim impact statements.
Ms Copeland pleaded guilty to stealing the DVDs, valued in total at €335.


Solicitor JJ Fitzgerald showed Judge Elizabeth MacGrath a letter from a rehabilitation clinic which showed Ms Copeland turning in a “positive direction.” Ms Copeland had a “serious drug habit” and DVDs were stolen for that purpose. “They were to be sold on,” said Sgt Thomas Hanrahan.
“She is attending a probation officer on a weekly basis,” said Mr Fitzgerald.


Judge MacGrath adjourned the matter to April 26 next year so Ms Copeland can produce compensation to the victims.


“It’s full compensation. There’s no point in coming back with €50,” said the Judge.

