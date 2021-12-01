Clonoulty man was ‘rolling around’ in Thurles

Thurles District Court
A Clonoulty man who was found so intoxicated in Thurles that he was rolling around on the ground, was directed to pay funds to the Thurles district court poor box.
Garda Patrick Powell observed James Maher “rolling around on the ground” in Liberty Square, Thurles, on November 1 last.
Mr Maher, of Shravarrella, Clonoulty, Co Tipperary, was “very aggressive” and “swearing and grunting”, Sgt Thomas Hanrahan told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath. “There was a strong smell of intoxicating liquor and he refused to calm down,” said Sgt Hanrahan. This behaviour continued in the patrol van. Mr Maher was charged with being threatening and abusive in public, and being intoxicated in public. He has one previous conviction, a motoring offence.
Solicitor Brian Hughes said Mr Maher, 27, is a carpenter. “He apologises to the gardaí and to the publican”, who had not barred him. Judge MacGrath noted the guilty plea and ordered Mr Maher to pay €100 to the court poor box by December 21.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.