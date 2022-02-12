Search

12 Feb 2022

Suspended jail term for theft from ‘Circle K’

Defendant has “made changes in his life” since moving from Roscrea

Suspended jail term for theft from ‘Circle K’

The Circle K service station in Kickham Street, Thurles

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

12 Feb 2022 7:00 PM

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

An man with 39 previous convictions was given a suspended three-month prison sentence at Thurles District Court for stealing a bottle of wine from a service station in Thurles.

Eoin Quinlan, of Apartment 1, the Crossroad, Annacarty, has “made changes in his life” since moving from Roscrea, noted Judge Elizabeth MacGrath. There has been a “marked improvement in his lifestyle in the last 12 to 15 months,” she said.


Mr Quinlan had a lot of historic matters against him but he would like to finalise all matters, including a charge of stealing a bottle of red wine valued at €15 from Circle K, Kickham Street, Thurles, on October 29, 2018, for which he has paid full compensation.


Sgt Thomas Hanrahan said Mr Quinlan has 39 previous convictions, including for theft, failing to appear in Court, public order matters, assault, and unlawful possession of an offensive weapon.


Judge MacGrath imposed a sentence of three months imprisonment, suspended for one year on condition that Mr Quinlan enter into a Sec. 99 bond of €250, and took other remaining matters, including a drugs matter, into account.

“You have a record here,” the Judge told Mr Quinlan. “I do note the effort you have been making. It’s in your hands as to whether you come back before this Court or not.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media