Passenger was ‘abusive’ to garda near Urlingford

Thurles District Court
An Urlingford woman was told to pay €100 to the Thurles District Court poor box in relation to being abusive and threatening in public.
Garda Walter Bolger stopped a motor vehicle May 8, 2021, in Woodsgift, Urlingford, heard Judge Elizabeth MacGrath.
Elizabeth Danagher, of Tubrid Upper, Woodsgift, Urlingford, Co Kilkenny, was a front seat passenger in the car. “She was clearly intoxicated,” said Sgt Thomas Hanrahan.
While the driver was being dealt with under a separate piece of legislation, Ms Danagher “took exception” to this, and “became abusive to Garda Bolger.”
She was charged with being intoxicated to such an extent as to be a danger to herself and others, and with being threatening and abusive in public.
Solicitor Philip Egan said Ms Danagher, 52, had been drinking that day in Urlingford, and unfortunately, it “just escalated.” She was “holding her hands up” and “will not trouble the Court again.” She has no previous convictions.
Judge MacGrath said she would strike out the charges if €100 was paid to the Court poor box.
