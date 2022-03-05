Cashel mechanic drove with cocaine in his system - Thurles District Court

Thurles District Court
A mechanic was banned from driving for one year at Thurles District Court for motoring offences, including driving with cocaine in his system.
Michael Crowe, with an address in Coopers Lot, Cashel, was stopped by Garda Faith Noonan in Clongour, Thurles, on February 26, 2020. Mr Crowe pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and driving while under the influence of cocaine.
Mr Crowe is presently employed as a mechanic, and will lose his job as a result of a disqualification. Judge MacGrath agreed to postpone the one year driving disqualification to July 1 next, and fined Mr Crowe €200.
