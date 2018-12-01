Tipperary deaths - Saturday 1 December, 2018

The late Letitia Cooke

The death has occurred of Letty (Letitia) Cooke (née Abbott) late of Renaghmore Grange, Thurles, Tipperary. Beloved wife of the late Billy. Sadly missed by her sons Dermot and Tommy, daughters Jenny and Aileen, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, her 14 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Reception Service in Kilcooley Parish Church on Saturday, December 1st, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Service followed by burial in the adjoining Church Yard on Sunday, December 2nd, at 2.30. House private.

The late Mai Cronin

The death has occurred of Mai Cronin(née Fallon) late of Wilderness Grove, Clonmel, Tipperary. She will be sadly missed by her husband Brian, daughters Traci (Burke) and Linda (Harney), sisters Celestine, Chrissie and Patsy, grandchildren Jack, Abi, Finn and Holly, sons-in-law Mark and David, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Sunday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Monday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm followed by cremation in The Island Crematorium, Cork. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to C.A.R.E. Cancer Support Centre, Clonmel.

The late Hugh (Jack) Garahee

The death has occurred of Hugh (Jack) Garahee late of Luton, London/ Caherdavin, Limerick, late of Gortlassobrien & Curraghmore, Boher, Ballina. Also known as Jack (Ex Roadstone, Limerick). Deeply regretted by his loving family, cousins neighbours relatives and friends. Remains arriving to Boher Church this Sunday at 7 o'c. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30 o'c followed by burial in Burgess Graveyard.

The late Lily Landy

The death has occurred of Lily Landy (née Kennedy) late of Bianconi Drive, Clonmel, Tipperary. She will be sadly missed by her sons Pa, Johnny, Edward and Richie, daughters Noreen, Marylou, Teresa, Joan, Kathleen, Carmel and Caroline, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at her home on Saturday evening from 4.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal on Sunday to St Oliver’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.30pm followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. House private on Sunday morning please.

The late Emma O'Connor

The death has occurred of Emma O'Connor late of Pearse Park, Tipperary Town, Tipperary / Caherconlish, Limerick. Daughter of the late Bill. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Dylan and Will, mother Phyllis, sisters Helena, Joeline and Theresa, partner Paul, uncle, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, this Saturday, evening, from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on tomorrow Sunday at 11am and funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Bridget Ryan

The death has occurred of Bridget Ryan (née Roe) late of Bishopswood, Dundrum, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband John. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Linda, son-in-law Bill, sister Margaret, brother-in-law Joe, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends. Reposing at her residence this Saturday evening from 3pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving on Sunday at Knockavilla Church at 10.45am for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery Tipperary.

