Tipperary deaths and funerals - Saturday (April 13)

Gretta Power

- O'Neill Street, Clonmel, County Tipperary

Reposing at Fennessys Funeral Home this Saturday from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church. Requiem mass on Sunday at 12 noon. Funeral thereafter to St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Martin O'Grady

- Kilclooney, Moyne, Thurles

Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles, on Saturday from 5.30-8pm, arriving at St. Mary's Church, Moyne, at 9pm. Funeral mass on Sunday at 10am. Burial after mass in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

Paddy McGrath

- 11 Kennedy Terrace, Carrick beg, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick-on-Suir, on Monday from 5pm, followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. Molleran’s Church, Carrickbeg. Funeral mass on Tuesday at 11am, followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carrick-on-Suir. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid’s Hospice, Carrick-on-Suir.

Rita Kirwan (née Quigley)

- Tyone, Nenagh

Reposing on Sunday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, from 5-7pm, followed by removal to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral mass on Monday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Lisboney Cemetery.

Philomena Hutchinson

- Townhill, Borrisokane

Funeral mass on Saturday (April 13) at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

John (Sean) Condon

- Nenagh / Dublin

Funeral mass takes place in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, this Saturday at 10am, followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery.