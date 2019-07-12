Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, July 12, 2019

The late Francis Fennessy

The death has occurred of Francis Fennessy late of Boherduff Heights, Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully at Melview Nursing Home, Francis, deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary. Sadly missed by his loving loving family, sons, daughters, sisters, brother, son-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence this Friday evening from 5 O'Clock to 7 O'Clock. Removal on Saturday morning to SS Peter & Paul's Church for Requiem Mass at 10.30 O'Clock. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Richard Hourigan

The death has occurred of Richard Hourigan late of Woodlands, Dundrum, Tipperary and formerly of Ballinlough West, Bansha. Richard will be sadly missed by his family and a large circle of close friends. Reposing at Fogarty's Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary Town, Eircode E34 VX40 on Friday, 12th July, from 5pm onwards with removal at 7.30pm to St. Patrick's Church, Kilfeacle, arriving at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 11.30am, with interment immediately afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary Town.

The late Thomas Larkin

The death has occurred of Thomas Larkin late of Boulerea, Knock, Roscrea, Tipperary. Pre-deceased by his father Tommy and mother Nora Larkin. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Siobhán, son Eoin, sisters Maura (Flattery), Theresa (Larkin), Mags (Madden) and Catherine (Bourke), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends. Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Friday evening from 4.00 with rosary at 8.00. Private removal on Saturday morning arriving in Curraguneen Church for Funeral Mass at 11.00. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late John O'Connor

The death has occurred of John O'Connor late of Glasnevin, Dublin / Killenaule, Tipperary. John Sisk & Son, Naas Road and a Member of the Yorkshire Canary Club of Ireland. Suddenly at his residence; beloved husband of the late Bridie. Sadly missed by his loving son Kevin, daughter Josephine, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Irene, grandchildren Vanessa, Dean, Darren and Liam, great-granddaughter Gracie, sisters Peggy, Teasie and Joan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing in Lanigan’s Funeral Home, 21 Beaumont Road on Friday (July 12th) from 4 pm to 6 pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Peter & Paul’s Church, Dunboyne, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in Rooske Cemetery, Dunboyne. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

The late Bernadette Ryan

The death has occurred of Bernadette Ryan (née Butler) late of Ballyhane, Templederry, Tipperary. Peacefully in the presence of her loving family and the wonderful staff of Ashlawn Nursing Home after a long illness bravely borne. Bernadette will be forever loved and missed by her children, grandchildren, sister Siobhan, brother Eamonn, family and friends. Reposing at the Chapel of Ashlawn Nursing Home, Nenagh on Friday, 12th July from 5.30 pm to 8.30 pm and Funeral Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Templederry on Saturday, 13th July at 12.30 pm followed by burial in Killenaive graveyard. House private please. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Alzheimers Ireland.

