Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, September 24, 2019

The late Eamonn Gaynor

The death has occurred of Eamonn Gaynor late of Emmet Square, Clonakilty, Cork and formerly of Nenagh, Co. Tipperary and the Diocese of Killaloe, in particular Shannon and Quin, (previously Clonmel and England): On September 23rd 2019, peacefully at home in Emmet Square in the presence of his loving family. Beloved husband of Tessa Neville Gaynor, predeceased by parents Commandant Sean and Kathleen Gaynor and sister Maura. Sadly missed by his wife, brother-in-law Tony, sisters-in-law Ina, Finola and Peggy, extended family, relatives, carers and friends. Reposing at O’Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Clonakilty on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019 from 3pm followed by removal at 5pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Clonakilty. Requiem Mass on Thursday, 26th September 2019, at 2pm. Funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery, Clonakilty. House Private.

The late Kathleen Kennedy

The death has occurred of Kathleen Kennedy (née Collins) late of Rearcross, Newport, Tipperary. Peacefully at Milbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport. Beloved wife of the late Dan, and sister of the late Anna-Mai. Deeply regretted by her loving children Val, Therese and Oliver, sister Maudie, grandchildren Luke, Alex, Harry, Aidan, Fiona and Joseph, daughters-in-law AnneMarie and Nellie, son-in-law Neil, sister-in-law Bridget, brother-in law Michael, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing this Wednesday evening at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon from 5.30 o’clock with removal at 8 o’clock to The Church of the Visitation, Rearcross. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11.30 o’ clock with burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Rearcross.

The late Keith Lynch

The death has occurred of Keith Lynch late of Limerick Street, Roscrea, Tipperary and also of Woodlawn, New York, USA. Keith will be deeply missed by his loving wife Katie, parents Dickie and Anne, brothers Jason, Michael, Allen and James, sisters-in-law Rebecca, Sinead, Angela and Daniika, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, Katie's Family and everyone that knew him. Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53 NY70) on Thursday evening from 4pm with rosary at 8pm. Private removal from his residence on Friday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

The late David Morrissey

The death has occurred of David Morrissey late of 72 Cormack Drive, Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully at home, 23rd September. Predeceased by his beloved mother Jean, brothers Dean, Derek and Evan. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Michelle (Shelly nee O Brien), son Davie, grandson Riley, father Michael, brothers Joseph, Gerard, Michael, Declan, Glenn, Kirk and Errol, sisters, Michelle, Gina, Lynne and Vanessa, father-in-law Michael, mother-in-law Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving on Thursday morning to St. Mary of The Rosary Church at 11:45 am for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium at 3pm. Eircode V14PV 30. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to North Tipp Hospice.

The late Donal Ó h-Úaithnín

The death has occurred of Dónal Ó h-Úaithnín late of Knocknacarra, Galway / Carna, Galway / Cahir, Tipperary. Bhásaigh Dónal go suimhneach sa mbaile; Cúis mór bróin a bhás dá chéile Ríona (Ní Chonghaile), a mhac Colm, a iníon Éimear agus dá ghaolta agus cáirde. Beidh sé dhá thórramh i Marbhlann Uí Fhlatharta i nGaillimh ó'n 7i.n. go dtí 9i.n., Dé Céadaoin, 25ú Meán-Fómhair. Creimneofar é tar éis seirbhís sa t-Sionainn Deardaoin ag a 2 i.n. I líonta Dé go gcastar sinn.

To read more Tipperary deaths click here.