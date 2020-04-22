OBITUARY: A tribute to Tom Larkin - a man revered by people in Kilsheelan and Tipperary

The late Tom Larkin will always hold a special place in the hearts and minds of all Kilsheelan Kilcash GAA Club supporters.

As the holder of the first All-Ireland senior hurling medal to come to the parish, and his contribution to the club as a player and team trainer, he well deserves that special place.

Tom had an outstanding career as a dual player at club and county level for over a 20-year period.

It was as a footballer that he first came to the notice of the county selectors when he was a substitute on the county junior football team that won a Munster title in 1952.

He was a regular on the junior football team for a number of years afterwards until he graduated to the senior football team on which he gave some outstanding displays in Munster championship games.

The amalgamation of junior hurling teams in South Tipperary in 1956 to form senior teams saw the Na Piarsaigh team established.

This team contained many talented players which included Tom Larkin. Their success in 1956 and particularly 1957 when they reached the county senior hurling final brought a number of those players to the notice of the county selectors.

Tom Larkin was drafted into the county senior hurling panel in 1958. His strength and robust style of play at centre forward played a vital role in Tipperary defeating Waterford in the Munster final and Galway in the All-Ireland final bringing the Liam MacCarthy Cup back to Tipperary after a lapse of seven years.

His homecoming as an All-Ireland medal winner to his native parish was one of the greatest events that the parish has ever seen and the celebration that took place is part of the folklore of the area.

Tom won a National hurling League medal in 1959 and unfortunately afterwards while playing in the St Brendan’s Cup final in New York suffered a broken leg which curtailed his senior inter county career. He did, however, help Tipperary to win their first All Ireland Intermediate hurling title in 1963.

Tom was a star at club level in every sense of the word. He played a major role in Kilsheelan Kilcash winning South junior titles in hurling and football in 1964 and intermediate hurling in 1967.

His role as team trainer for many club teams over the years was highly successful but particularly so for the County senior football titles won in 1968 and 1972. His contribution as a team trainer was recognised and hugely appreciated by all the players of that era.

Sincere sympathy to his sons Eugene and Eric and to the extended Larkin family.

Go ndeanai Dia trocaire ar a anam.

Sean Nugent