Great sadness in Thurles at the passing of well known Nancy Stakelum

The death has been announced of well known and very popular Thurles lady Nancy Stakelum, Avondale Clongour, Thurles.

Nee Finn, Nancy was wife of the late Pat Stakelum, who captained Tipperary to win the All-Ireland senior hurling title in 1949. Nancy had been a widow for the last twelve years following the passing of her husband in April 2008.



A real lady of substance, she was heavily involved in the community in Thurles including organisations such as Thurles Golf Club and Thurles Cathedral Choir. And, she was an Honorary Life Member of Thurles Musical Society for whom she played violin in the orchestra for many many years. Nancy loved the musicals and never missed a chance to visit various locations in Thurels including the Confraternity Hall, Delahunty's Cinema and in more recent times, The Premier Hall.



The late Nancy Stakelum - a photo take some years ago.

Nancy passed away peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Acorn Lodge Nursing Home, Cashel. Her passing is deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Norah, Mary and Lucy, sons Paraic and Fionn, grandchildren Jack, Catherine, Pat, Claire, Áine, Maeve, Tom, Mark, Emma and Sarah, sister Angela, brother-in-law Gerry, sister-in-law Nuala, sons-in-law Sean and Don, daughters-in-law Dolores and Elaine, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives neighbours and many friends.



Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private family Requiem Mass will be held in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Monday, May 4, at 11:00am – the place of worship where was a regualr visitor and where she used her talents to help enhance many of the liturgies. Those who cannot attend can watch live on thurlesparish.ie. Burial afterwards in Holycross Abbey Cemetery.



May She Rest In Peace.