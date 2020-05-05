Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, May 5, 2020

The late Noel Ahearne

The death has occurred of Noel Ahearne late of Deerpark View, Ballymacarbry, Waterford and Ballybacon, Ardfinnan. Passed away, peacefully, in the dedicated care of St. Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen. Pre-deceased by his parents Tom and Kit. Husband of Yvonne (neé Byrne), he will be very sadly missed by his daughters Sarah, Emma and Jessie, his son Louis, brothers Stephen, P.J. and Thomas, sisters Breda and Joanne, parents in law Denis and Geraldine (Byrne), sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace. In accordance with present guidelines, a private family funeral will take place on Thursday afternoon at 2pm in Ballybacon Church, with burial afterwards in Four Mile Water Cemetery. Noel's funeral Mass will be livestreamed with the link for same available here in due course. For those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to government restrictions cannot, you can email costiganfunerals@eircom.net and we will pass on your condolences. Thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

The late William Crowe

The death has occurred of William Crowe late of Woodpark, Castleconnell, Limerick / Tipperary. William Crowe, aged 16, Woodpark, Castleconnell, Co. Limerick, peacefully passed away on the 3rd May 2020 in UHL in the loving arms of his mum and dad, Dolores and Gerry. Grandson of the late John O’ Grady, Kilteely and Paddy Crowe, Kilfeacle. William will be sadly missed by his adoring parents and his beloved sister Maria, grandmothers, Catherine O’ Grady and Kathleen Crowe, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours and friends, especially those in his school in St. Vincent’s, Lisnagry, his loyal dogs Rex and Vinny and all other relatives. May He Rest in Peace.

Little William faced a series of illness throughout his life but was guided with the devoted love and support of many, especially Dr. Robert Magnier and Hilary Noonan, his wonderful carers, SNAs and teachers in his school. The family welcome you to add a bit of colour for them on the day to celebrate William’s wonderful spirit. Family flowers only please, donations if desired In Memory of William Crowe to St. Vincent’s School, Lisnagry c/o O’Leary’s Funeral Undertakers, Hospital, Co. Limerick (061) 383204.

A private funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences can be sent to O’Leary’s Funeral Undertakers.

The late Pat Egan

The death has occurred of Pat Egan late of Monanore, Toomevara, Tipperary. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his cherished family. Predeceased by his parents Tom & Mary and his sister Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving family Mary, Esther, Patrick and Lisa and their mother Úna, brothers Jim, Dan, Johnny, Buddy, Nicky, Mike, Ger and Noel, sisters Nan, Eileen and Martha, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews and nieces, cousins neighbours, relatives and many friends. May Pat Rest In Peace. Due to goverment advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral Mass will take place this Wednesday morning, followed by burial afterwards in Ballinree Cemetery, at approximately 1.30pm. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

The late Thomas Morrissey

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tucker) Morrissey late of 4 St Mary's Road, Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary. Thomas passed away peacefully at his home in Ballingarry (Thurles). Predeceased by his brother Michael. Deeply regretted by his mother Eileen and father Michael, his daughter Sophie and son Michael, sisters Margaret, Susan, Josephine and Kathleen, his brothers Pat and Joe. He will be sadly missed by his nieces Bianca, Michaela and Roisin, nephews Christopher, Nathan, Gavin and Jack, his aunts, uncles, relatives neighbours and wide circle of friends. May Thomas Rest In Peace. In view of Covid-19 restrictions in terms of public gatherings, please follow the guidelines issued by the HSE and the Government. Reposing at Ronan's Funeral Home, Ballingarry. Private removal on Thursday May 7th, to arrive at the Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry, for Funeral Mass at 11.30 am. Cremation will take place later at the Island Crematorium, Cork.

The late Nora Swan

The death has occurred of Nora Swan (née Butler) late of McDonagh Street, Nenagh, Tipperary. After a short illness on May 3rd 2020. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Pat and parents Ned & Mary. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Mary (Hartnett). Extended family relatives, cousins, neighbours and many friends and her dear colleagues in Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann. May Nora Rest In Peace. Due to Goverment advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral mass will take place this Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock in St. Mary's of the Rosary Church Nenagh followed by burial in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery, there will be a pause at her home on McDonagh Street on route to Lisboney at approx 11 o'c. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony via the Livestream service on nenaghparish.ie . Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at the time.