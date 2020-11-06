Tipperary deaths and funeral details, November 6

AIDAN (O'B) O'BRIEN

Knockalton, Nenagh, Tipperary / Limerick City, Limerick / Marino, Dublin

Sarsfield Barracks, Limerick and Late of Brian Avenue, Marino, Dublin. Peacefully with great bravery and dignity in the care of the staff of Milford Hospice Limerick. Predeceased by his beloved mother Carmel. Dearly loved husband of his heartbroken wife Sarah (Sally nee Cleary, Latteragh), his cherished sons Kenneth, Ronan, Emmet and Mark, Mark's wife Una and by Hannah & Laoise, sisters Joan & Helen & brothers Thomas & Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, cousins, kind neighbours, relatives and many friends.

May Aidan Rest In Peace

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private family Funeral Mass will take place this Saturday at 1 o'clock in St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh followed by burial in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery. We suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies to the family.

Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony via the Livestream service on nenaghparish.ie or on Radio at 106.2 Fm. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at the time. "Donations in lieu of flowers to Milford Hospice".

Edmund Foyle

Silversprings, Clonmel, Tipperary

Edmund Foyle, Silversprings, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, November 5th 2020 (Aer Lingus and GPA retired). Predeceased by his wife Gyl. Deeply regretted by his family, sons Stephen and Andrew, daughter Julie, grandchildren Matthew, Rachel, Ailish, Elin and Sophie, relatives and friends.

A Service to celebrate his life will take place at a later date.