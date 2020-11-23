Tipperary deaths and funeral details, November 23

Daniel Doolan

Bahernaugh, Newcastle, Tipperary / Newcastle, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Daniel (Dan) Doolan, Bahernaugh, Newcastle, Clonmel and Rathkeevan Nursing Home, who passed away peacefully in his 98th year in South Tipperary General Hospital after a short illness.

Predeceased by his father and mother Bridie and brother Thomas. Dearly missed in particular by his first cousins, Billy, Mike and Jimmy Kennedy, Newcastle and Gus Kennedy, New York, his many relatives and extended family, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Removal to the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Newcastle, arriving at 11.30am for Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 24th November 2020 followed by burial in the Old Cemetery, Newcastle.

Please feel free to use the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies to the family.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ardfinnan livestream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan and click on the tab ‘NEWCASTLE’.

Margaret Kelly (née Ryan)

62 Ormond Street, Nenagh, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Margaret Kelly (nee Ryan) 62 Ormond Street, Nenagh, Co.Tipperary & formerly of Shragh, Ballinaclough, 22nd of November 2020, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Martin. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Noreen (Horrigan) & Nancy (Mc Cormack), sons Jack, Michael, Martin, Paddy, Seamus & Gerard, son in law Mal, daughters in law Teresa, Ann, Trisha & Catherine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

R.I.P.

A private family Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday at 10 o'clock in St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, followed by burial in Kenyon Street Cemetery. We suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies to the family.

Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony via the Livestream service on https://nenaghparish.ie/ or on Radio at 106.2 Fm. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at the time.

House private, please.

Patrick Joseph Gleeson

Station Road, Dundrum, Tipperary

Gleeson: Station Road, Dundrum, Co. Tipperary, November 22nd 2020 . Peacefully in the excellent care of the Matron and staff of the Woodlands Nursing Home Dundrum. Patrick Joseph (P.J): Sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Eileen, brother Christy, sisters Peggy and Kathleen, mother in law Ellen. nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Knockavilla, Tuesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in Ballintemple Cemetery. Please adhere to National Public Health Guidelines regarding social distance, attendance in the Church will be limited to 25 people.