Tipperary deaths and funeral details, January 5

Frank McGrath

Beechpark, Cahir, Tipperary / Kilsheelan, Tipperary

Frank (late of Jubilee Terrace, Kilsheelan) passed away peacefully at St. Theresa's Hospital Clogheen. He will be very sadly missed by his loving daughters Nicola and Olivia, son Wayne, sister Lucy, brothers Bernie, Philip, Teddy, Dan, Patsi and Tommy, sons in law Justin (Cleary) and Bob (Saad) grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Franks funeral cortége will leave Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on Wednesday morning at 11am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Kilsheelan for a private family funeral Mass at 12noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Friends of St. Theresa's Hospital Clogheen.

With current restrictions in mind and for those who would have liked to attend Frank's Funeral, his Mass will be live streamed and can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/c/BrendanKerins/live.

The McGrath family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

Vincent ROCHE

Dundrum, Dublin / Thurles, Tipperary

Roche, Vincent (Dundrum, Dublin and formerly of Thurles, Co. Tipperary) January 3rd, 2021, peacefully, in the exceptional care of the staff at Simpson’s Hospital. He will be very sadly missed by his beloved wife of 50 years Terry, son Declan, daughters Sinéad and Sorcha, sister Miriam, brother Michael, daughter-in-law Siobhán, his adored grandchildren Aoibhinn, Caoilfhionn and Fionn, son-in-law Christian, sisters-in-law Hyacinth, Margaret and Marian, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reunited with his mother Moira, his father Michael, brothers Patrick, Thomas and John (Albert), and sisters Cecil, Eleanor and Regina.

May He Rest in Peace

The Roche Family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care given to Vincent by the staff at Simpson's Hospital during his time there.

Funeral Arrangements Later

George (Bommer) RUTTLE

Ballyphilip, Killenaule, Tipperary

Ruttle, Ballyphilip, Killenaule, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, January 3rd 2021, peacefully after a short illness bravely borne in the wonderful care of Dr. Emmet Jordan and the staff of the Cherry Ward, Waterford University Hospital. George (Bommer), beloved son of the late Fred and Lucy and brother of the late Charlie. Sadly missed by his sister Phyllis Stewart (Barnane, Templemore), brothers Ernie, John and Willie, brother-in-law Matt, sisters-in-law Dorothy and Claire, heartbroken niece Emily, nephews Will, Ben, Adam and Eoin, aunt, uncles, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 George’s funeral takes place privately. The link for the live stream of George's funeral will be published later.