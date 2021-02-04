Tipperary deaths and funeral details, February 4

Fr Pádraig Donovan C.S.Sp.

Kimmage Manor, Dublin / Portroe, Tipperary

(Kimmage Manor and late of Portroe, Co. Tipperary) 30th January 2021. Missionary in Ireland, Brazil and the US. Son of the late Nora and Jerry Donovan. Deeply regretted by his sister Sr Patricia RSM and his brother Donal, nieces and nephew, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, extended family, friends and Spiritan confrères.

May he rest in Peace

A message of condolence may be placed in CONDOLENCES below this notice. In accordance with current Government guidance a private Funeral Mass will take place at 11am (Thursday, 4th February, 2021) which may be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/holy-spirit-parish-church-kimmage. Enquiries to Fanagans Funeral Home,Lower Kimmage Rd- 014925959.

Joe O'Regan

Monakeeba and formerly Bohernanave, Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully. Under the wonderful care of the Staff of the Renal and Cardiac Units in University Hospital Waterford, University Hospital Limerick and the Dialysis Unit Kilkenny. Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Nancy, brother Tim, sister Mary and grand-daughter Amy. Will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Julie, sons Jim, Joe and Paul, daughters Angela, AnneMarie and Catherine, grandchildren Mark, Alexa, Jaidon, Jamie, Emily, Ava, Clara, Katie and Sophie, daughters in law Stephanie, sons in law Pakie and Declan, brothers Paddy, Paul, Gerard and John, sister Catherine, mother in law Winnie, nephews, nieces, sisters in law, brothers in law, cousins, relatives and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Following government guidelines, Joe's funeral cortège will leave his residence on Saturday, 6th February, at 10.15am, to arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Numbers are limited to 10 family members in the Church. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Irish Kidney Association.

House Strictly Private.

William J. (Frank) O'Neill

Stratton Audley, Oxfordshire, UK and formerly Capparattin, Tipperary

William J. (Frank) O’Neill, Stratton Audley, Oxfordshire, UK and formerly Capparattin, Co. Tipperary, Ireland. Passed peacefully 31st January 2021 after a short illness. Loving father of Caroline and Christine, adored by his grandchildren Rhys and Ava. He will greatly missed by his brothers John and Finbarr, sisters in law Marie, Dillie, Anne, son in law David and his wonderful nieces and nephews. Beloved by his late brother and sister Evarist and Marie.

Due to government restrictions on public gatherings, a private funeral will take place, week beginning 22 February, the date and time, including a link with a live stream of the service, will be provided closer to the date.

Enquiries to D L Hancock Ltd Funeral Directors, 0044 1869 244 200 or admin@dlhancock.co.uk

Fr. Enda Keenan

Sue Ryder Homes, Holycross, Thurles, Tipperary

Fr. Enda Keenan, late of Sue Ryder Homes, Holycross and formerly of the Parishes of Chelmsford and Hornchurch, Diocese of Brentwood, U.K. In his 97th year. After a short illness, at South Tipperary General Hospital. Son of the late John and Josephine (Omagh, Co Tyrone). Deeply regretted by his nieces Eithne, Mary, Anne, Deirdre, Bernadette and their families and by his relatives and friends. Predeceased by his sister Una (O'Meara), Eithne and Teresa, his brother Desmond.

May He Rest In Peace.

In accordance with current government guidelines a private Funeral Mass will take place at Holycross Abbey on Friday 5th February at 11.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass may be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey.

Tim Heffernan

Tallaght, Dublin / Roscrea, Tipperary

Heffernan, Tim (Tallaght, Dublin 24 and formerly of Roscrea, Co Tipperary) February 2nd, 2021 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Peamount Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Ann and much loved father of Dave, Elaine, Lar, Linda and Catherine; He will be sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers Neil and Gerry, sister Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and great friends.

May He Rest in Peace

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. When the current circumstances have passed we look forward to celebrating Tim’s life with friends and extended family at a later date.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, may join the private family committal service at the crematorium on Friday 5th February at approximately 2:30pm by following this link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium.

Family flowers only, please, donations if desired to The Respiratory Unit, Peamount Hospital.

Nora (Nonie) Healy (née Ryan (Stack))

Grawnbeg, Killoscully, Newport, Tipperary

Healy, Nora, (Nonie), (Nee Ryan (Stack), Grawnbeg, Killoscully, Newport, Co. Tipperary who died on 3rd February 2021 peacefully in the loving care of Milbrae Lodge Nursing Home Newport. Beloved wife of the late Johnny and sister of the late Mai. Deeply regretted by her loving cousins, neighbours and many friends.

Rest in Peace.

Arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Killoscully on Friday 5th February for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m., leaving Meehan’s Funeral Home Newport at 10. 45 a.m., travelling via Rossaguile. Burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery Newport. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people.

Lawrence (Lorry) Bridle

Knockanaffrin, Ballymacarbry, Waterford / Ballymacarbry, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Lawrence Bridle, Knockanaffrin, Ballymacarbry, Co Waterford and formerly London, England.

Lorry passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel on Tuesday morning surrounded by his loving family. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Carmel, sons Bobby and Mark, grandchildren Stacey, Dean, Ben, Macy and Henry, daughters-in-law Claire and Kelly, sisters-in-law Noreen, Bernie and Nuala, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private Funeral Mass will be held in St Helena’s Church, The Nire on Wednesday 10th February 2021 at 11.00am. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Due to H.S.E. guidelines the Funeral Mass and Burial will be private for immediate family and close friends.

JAMES GRIFFIN

McDonagh Avenue, Nenagh, Tipperary / Oola, Tipperary

Late of Portroe and Oola. Peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary-Rose and his family Julie, Joanne and Marie. Grandchildren Eve, Roisin, Katie, David, Daniel and Jean. Sister, brother, sons in law, sister in law. Nephews and nieces, cousin, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May James Rest In Peace.

Due to current guidelines regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral will take place. Requiem Mass for James is in St. Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh this Friday at 10 o'c. followed by private cremation. Those who would have liked to attend but cannot may view the livestream on https://nenaghparish.ie/ or on Radio at 106.2 Fm. Please follow government guidelines on social distancing and no handshaking.

House Private Please