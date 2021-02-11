Tipperary deaths - Thursday, February 11, 2021

The late Mary Ryan

The death has occurred of Mary Ryan (Hanna) (née Brett) late of Church House, Holycross, Tipperary. Pre deceased by her husband Tom and her brothers Tom, John and Mattie, sisters Jane and Winifred. Peacefully, in the loving care of the Matron and wonderful staff of Padre Pio Nursing Home Holycross in her 93rd year. Deeply regretted by her son Paddy, daughter in law Teresa, grandchildren Thomas, Conor, James, Aidan and Paul, cousins, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral Mass will take place this Friday at 11.30am in Holycross Abbey, which can be viewed on the link http://www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Numbers limited to 10 family members in the church. We suggest using the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies to the family.

The late Dr. James Connolly

The death has occurred of Dr. James (Seamus, Jim) Connolly late of Goatstown, Dublin and formerly of Baronstown, Loughmore, Tipperary, the Chemistry Department in UCD and the State Laboratory at the Department of Agriculture in Abbotstown) 10th February 2021 (peacefully) at home surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his eldest son, John. Beloved husband of Ann and adored father of Patrick, Claire, Stephen and James. Will be very sadly missed and remembered with much love and affection by daughter-in-law Ruth, his cherished grandchildren Mark, Sarah and Fionn, sister Rena (Ormond), brother Eamonn, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wider circle of family, friends and neighbours. May he Rest in peace.

Due to current restrictions, a private Funeral Mass will take place on Friday morning at 10 am which may be viewed on this link https://www.mountmerrionparish.ie/webcam/. You may leave a message of condolence for Jim's family in the condolence section open on RIP.ie.

The late Jenny Gissane

The death has occurred of Jenny (Jean Rose) Gissane (née O'Brien) late of Broadford, Clare and formerly of Killaloe Co. Clare and Islandbawn, Nenagh Co. Tipperary. Tipperary. Peacefully at home in Barbane, Broadford, Co. Clare in the loving care of her daughter in law Edel and carer Anne Reddan. Sadly missed by her loving husband Robert (Bobby), a wonderful, proud mother to Ann-Marie, Robert and Alan. Doting grandmother to Tara-Jane, Oisín, Conor, Mia, Joseph, Claire, Ashleí, Aaron, Austin and Íde. Son in law Mark, daughter in law Edel and Robert's partner Rhinne, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. RIP. Due to the Government's restrictions on Covid 19 Jenny's funeral will be private on Thursday the 11th of February at 11am in St. Flannan's Church, Killaloe with burial afterwards in Relig Lua, Killaloe please click on the link for live stream of Funeral mass : https://fb.me/e/2ahcmVXpS. If you wish to express your condolences to Jenny's family please do so in the condolences section on RIP.ie. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation. May her gentle soul rest in peace.