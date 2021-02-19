Tipperary deaths and funeral details, February 19

John White

Ballinspittle, Cork / Portroe, Tipperary

White (Huddersfield and formerly of Kilmore, Ballinspittle) on January 25th 2021 peacefully at University Hospital, Coventry. John, loving husband of Philomena (nee Ryan, Portroe), father of David and Claire and grandfather of Alexander and son of the late David and Sheila. Sadly missed by his devoted wife, son, daughter, grandson, brothers and sisters Mary, Pat, Ann, Sheila, Jo, Chris, Dan and Dominic, aunt Kitty, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass will take place on February 23rd at St. Marie's Church, Rugby, followed by committal at Rainsbrook Crematorium.

Service in Portroe when restrictions are lifted.

Mark Van Drumpt

The Brook, Ballina, Tipperary / Limerick

Formerly of Arnhem, The Netherlands.

Much loved colleague and dear friend of Limerick GAA & Garryowen RFC.

Mark passed away on February 18th 2021.

Predeceased by his son Patrick and parents Hein and Gianna.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Leonie (neé Moriarty), daughter Paris, brothers Rik and Sven, sisters Cynthia and Kirsti, father-in-law Patrick, mother-in-law Lonnie, brothers-in-law Shaun, Paul and Thijs, sisters-in-law Brona and Ornagh, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Arriving at the Church of Our Lady & St. Lua, Ballina, this Saturday February 20th for 11.30am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

(For those wishing to pay their respects, the funeral cortege will leave his residence at The Brook, Ballina at 11am approx en route to church.)

In compliance with HSE guidelines, Mark's funeral Mass will be restricted to family only.

Maura Grace (née O' Dwyer)

New Street, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Maura, in her 98th year passed away peacefully, in the loving care of Greenhill Nursing Home on Thursday morning.

Predeceased by her loving husband Joe, she will be sadly missed by her devoted children Johnny, Noel, Patricia (O’Connor), Maurice, Ursula (Landy) and Joe, her brother Mickle, sisters Hannah Bridget and Ethel, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren and great grandchildren, extended family and friends.

May she Rest in Peace

Private family funeral mass in St Nicholas' Church on Sunday at 12 o clock. Burial after in St Mary's Cemetery.

Due to HSE guidelines, Mass will be private.

You can watch Maura's Mass live on

https://churchmedia.ie/st-nicholas-catholic-church-carrick-on-suir/

Jerry Davis

"St. Martha`s", Lisava, Cahir, Tipperary / Cappawhite, Tipperary

“St. Martha’s”, Lisava, Cahir, Co. Tipperary

and formerly of Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary.

On February 17th, 2021 peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital, Jerry, beloved husband of Maureen (nee Condon - Kiltankin) and dear father of Seán (USA), Gary (Dublin), Margaret (Kilmartin - Sligo) and Ann-Marie (Murphy - Limerick). Jerry will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

In line with current guidelines, Jerry’s Funeral will be private. His funeral cortege will leave his residence on Saturday, February 20th, at 12.15pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm in St. Joseph’s Church, Kilbehenny. Burial afterward in the church grounds. Family flowers only, with donations in lieu if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.

For those who wish to attend, but cannot due to the restrictions, the Funeral Mass can be viewed on

www.churchcamlive.ie/KilbehennyAnglesborough