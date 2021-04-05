Tipperary deaths - Monday, April 5, 2021

The late Geraldine Hickey

The death has occurred of Geraldine Hickey late of Bulfin Crescent & late of Aughaveir Killoscully, Nenagh, Tipperary / Killoscully, Tipperary. Peacefully, on 2 April 2021. Pre-deceased by her beloved parents John & Mary and her brothers and sister. Deeply regretted by her loving family Marian, Margaret & Jimmy, sister in law Angela, brother in law Tom, her dear friend Teddy, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. May Geraldine Rest In Peace. Funeral Arrangements Later.

The late James Kinane

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Kinane late of Australia and formerly of Gurtnahalla, Upperchurch, Tipperary / Dublin. Passed away, peacefully, on 1 April 2021 in Stawell, Victoria, Australia. Devoted husband of 65 years to Marie, much loved father of Myriam, Paulette, Philip, Robert and their families, brother of Rita (Canada), loving grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of 6. Preceded in death by his parents Philip & Sarah (nee Ryan), his brother John (Lanespark), Mai (Lattin), Lil (Ballynonty), Anne (Canada) and Sarah (Gurtnahalla), nephews Vincent (Clonmel) and Michael (Lattin) and granddaughter Amy (Melbourne). Sadly missed by his loving family, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. A kind and gentle man now at rest.

The late Pauline Russell

The death has occurred of Pauline Russell (née Conway) late of Gurtavoher, Glen of Aherlow, Tipperary. Predeceased by her loving husband Thomas and brother Tom. Deeply regretted by her family, sons Jerry, Sean, Robert, Michael and Tommie, daughter Brid (Day, Australia), brothers Andy (Dublin), Dave (Chranane, Fedamore), sisters Mary (Looby, Banogue, Croom) and Sr.Helen (London), son-in-law Alex, daughters-in-law Jacinta, Anne, Summy, Fenulla and Laura, sisters-in-law Pricilla, Nora and Bridie, grandchildren Adam, Ellen,Thomas, Michael, Paddy, A.J, Amy, Zoe, Charlie and Millie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. REST IN PEACE