Tipperary County Council extends sympathy to the Royal family

Tipperary County Council has extended sympathy to the British Royal Family following the passing of the 99 year old Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.



At a meeting of the local authority this week, long serving member, Cllr Michael Fitzgerald (Fine Gael) said that it was only right and fitting that the council should extend its sympathy to the bereaved, adding that Queen Elizabeth name checked her trip to the Rock of Cashel and Coolmore Stud as being among the highlights of her visit to Ireland in 2011.



“I think it is only right that this council should extend its sympathy to the Royal Family who have lost a much loved character. They really enjoyed their time here in Tipperary at the Rock of Cashel and at Coolmore and their visit made a huge impact on the area,” Cllr Fitzgerald said.



The proposal was unanimously accepted.



Meanwhile, members were also informed by the Cathaoirleach of the County Council, Cllr Michael Smith, that following her exploits at Cheltenham and Aintree, Killenaule lady Rachael Blackmore will be accorded a Civic Reception at the first available date.



It is also intended to hold a virtual Civic Reception for the Tipperary senior football team which won the Munster Final in 2020, and for the Bloody Sunday Commemorative Committee at a suitable date and time.