Sad passing of Holycross native Canon Liam Ryan after illness

The parishes of Holycross Ballycahill, and Killenaule Moyglass are united in regret this evening at the news of the passing of well known and very popular Canon Liam Ryan, aged 82.

A native of Holycross, Canon Liam was a larger than life character, full of good humour and wit, a great minister to all, especially to those in his final parish in Killenaule Moyglass, where he felt so at home and was so highly regarded.

Indeed, he left a mark wherever he went and the many parishes and posts he worked in will remember Fr Liam as a kind hearted, and sincere priest of integrity and honour who served his Maker to the very best of his ability.

Above: The late Canon Liam Ryan

A major GAA man, Liam, before he entered the seminary, was Secretary of the Mid Tipperary GAA Board from 1974 -1979, having been Secretary of his own club previous to that. He had also been Secretary and PRO of the County Bord na n-Og as well as being Treasurer of the Mid Board for a period also.

An accomplished referee, as was his brother Mikie, Liam refereed the 1978 county senior hurling final between Kilruane MacDonagh and Roscrea, when the Kilruane men retained their county crown in a rip roaring contest by 2-14 to 2-13 - it was the middle year of the Len Gaynor inspired three-in-a-row of county titles for the MacDonagh's club. Liam was proud to have officiated on the biggest day in the Tipperary hurling calendar and had refereed many other key games as well in his time.

Fr Liam had worked in Molloys in Thurles prior to answering a higher call and was so well known throughout mid Tipperary. He was a regular attendee at games throughout the county and had a wide range of interests apart from GAA, though that was probably his number one.

Canon Liam had been resident in Padre Pio Nursing Home for some time having retired to his home in Holycross a number of years ago. He was very happy and content there and was looked after with great care right up to his final hours today when he passed away having spent time with his brother Mikie and Mikie's wife Chris. The Angels of the Lord came to take Canon Liam as the sun shone brightly over the River Suir on a beautiful April afternoon in the parish in which his life began and ended. He would have delighted in knowing that the sound of sliothar on ash could be heard close-by as youths played the ancient game he promoted and loved.

Throughout Tipperary, Canon Liam will be very fondly remembered these days as he returns to his Maker - the beckoning arms of Heaven proclaiming "Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful. Come and share your master's happiness."

Funeral arrangements for Canon Liam will be announced in due course.