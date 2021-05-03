Much regret in Tipperary at unexpected passing of Breda O'Neill

Sympathy

The unexpected passing of Breda O’Neill (nee Cooney) was received with much regret throughout the parish and the general area.

Breda was a lovely woman with a heart of gold and a friend to everybody.

She will be sadly missed by her husband Michael, her daughters Sheila, Deirdre and Marie, sons Michael & Pat, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers, sister, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Breda’s private funeral mass celebrated by her brother Fr P. Cooney in accordance with Covid19 regulations took place in St Kieran’s Church Ballylooby followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

May she rest in peace.

Ballylooby/Castlegrace Development Lotto

Lotto results from Tuesday, April 27, no Jackpot winner this week. Numbers drawn were 3, 10, 19 and 23.

Next week’s jackpot €2,900.

Three match three winners: David Fox, Michael O’Neill and Marian O’Mahoney.

Thanks for your continued support. Next draw streamed live on Facebook 9pm Tuesday May 4.