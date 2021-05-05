Tipperary deaths - Wednesday, May 5, 2021

The late Edward James (Teddy) Fleming

The death has occurred of Edward James (Teddy) Fleming late of Athy, Kildare / Toomevara, Tipperary, who died peacefully in the Cumberland Care Home Mitcham London on Wednesday 14/04/2021. Late of Norbury, London and Athy, Co. Kildare. Predeceased by his beloved wife Johanna Mary Fleming (O’Meara) late of Laughton, Toomevara. Sadly missed by brother Oliver & sister Margaret (Rita) also sisters in law Maureen & Maureen (Travers), brothers in law Liam and Tom, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Teddy Rest in Peace. Due to current regulations regarding Covid-19, a private family funeral will take place. Remains arriving to St. Joseph's Church, Toomevara, this Friday, 7th May, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinree Cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend, but cannot, may view the livestream on the Toomevara Parish Facebook page. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

The late Patrick (Pat) Ryan

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Ryan late of Bayside, Sutton, Dublin / Templederry, Tipperary / Killimor, Galway. Formerly of Cureeny, County Tipperary, passed peacefully at home, while surrounded by his loving family, beloved husband of Marie (nee Duggan), much-loved father of Patrice and Annette, grandad to Tom, Ada, Annie and May, sons in law Gerard and Gerry, cherished brother of Sr. Catherine, Sr. Mary Therese (deceased), Josephine, Sr. Eileen, Sean (deceased) and Tomás (deceased). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephew Larry, niece Siobhan, relatives, neighbours, friends and colleagues from An Post. May He Rest in Peace. In line with Government and HSE advice regarding funeral gatherings, a private funeral (limited to 25 people) will take place at 12pm on Thursday (May 6th). If you would have liked to attend Pat's Mass but cannot in the current restrictions, it will be live streamed and can be viewed by clicking on the following link PAT'S FUNERAL. Pat’s Funeral Cortège is expected to leave his residence on Thursday morning at 11:40am. Anyone wishing to stand out as a mark of respect are asked not to gather in groups and to adhere to all guidelines relating to social distancing and the wearing of face masks. Following Mass Pat's Funeral Cortege will continue to Killimor, County Galway, arriving at approximately 3pm. Those wishing to express their support to the family are invited if they wish to stand at their gates, houses or line the route respecting social distance and government guidelines. Pat will be laid to rest in Killimor New Cemetery.