Tipperary deaths - Monday, May 17, 2021

The late Mary Holmes

The death has occurred of Mary Holmes (née Doyle) late of Townspark, Cahir, Tipperary. Mary passed away, peacefully, in her 100th year, in the wonderful care of Bramleigh Lodge Nursing Home, Cahir. She will be very sadly missed by her loving daughter Deirdre, sister Margaret (Lonergan) son in law Curtis, grandchildren, Charlotte and Andrew, nephews, nieces extended family and friends. Mary's Funeral Mass, for family only due to Covid restrictions, will take place in St. Mary's Church, Cahir, on Tuesday at 2.30pm after which she will be laid to rest with her late husband Brian in Duhill Cemetery. Her Funeral Mass will be available to view on https://www.youtube.com/c/BrendanKerins/live. May She Rest In Peace

The late Daniel (Dan) O'Loughlin

The death has occurred of Daniel (Dan) O'Loughlin late of Rossmore, Newcastle, Tipperary / Ballymacarbry, Tipperary and late of Mill Vale, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Waterford. Predeceased by his sister Moira (Sr. Colette). Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary and very sadly missed by his children Marie, Josephine, John, Séamus, Colette (Moloney), and Donal, his 16 cherished grandchildren and his 2 adored great grandchildren, his sisters Leish (Vallely), Joan (Shiel), Pauline (McEnally) and his brother John, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, many good neighbours and friends. Ar Dheis Dé Go Raibh A Anam. Removal to the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Newcastle, arriving at 11am for Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 18th May 2021 followed by burial in the New Cemetery, Mollough, Newcastle. Those who cannot attend the funeral can watch live via the Ardfinnan livestream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan and click on the tab: Newcastle.

The late Eileen Walsh

The death has occurred of Eileen Walsh (née O'Connell) late of Willow Park, Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully in the tender care of the nursing staff at Theresa's Hospital Clogheen. Eileen, wife of the late Michael, sadly missed by her loving family, nephews Ted, Denis, John and Paul, nieces Catherine, Rosemary and Irene, extended family neighbours and her many friends. Rest In Peace. Due to current restrictions regarding public gatherings, Eileen's Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock in Ss. Peter & Paul's Church followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Please note that numbers are restricted to 50 people max. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.