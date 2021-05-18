Tipperary deaths - Tuesday, May 18, 2021

The late Catherine Doyle

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kathleen) Doyle (née Tobin) late of Navan Road, Dublin and formally of Clonmore, Cahir, Co. Tipperary, and staff at St. Brendan’s Hospital, pre deceased by her brother Tommy and sister Margaret, beloved wife of Mel, very sadly missed by her husband, daughter Mary and son John, sister Bridget, brothers Maurice, Jimmy and Paddy, grandchildren Ben and Tom, daughter-in-law Gillian, son-in-law Paul, sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. May She Rest In Peace. Due to Government restrictions a private funeral will take place, if you would like to view Catherine’s Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am please click on the link http://www.navanroadparish.com/mass-times/webcam/ and cremation at 12.40pm please click the link https://www.dctrust.ie/location/glasnevin/chapel-webstream.html. All enquiries to Massey Bros., 018389774.

The late Bridget Garland

The death has occurred of Bridget (Ricky) Garland late of Inchicore, Dublin / Roscrea, Tipperary, May 16th 2021, peacefully in the care of staff and volunteers in Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. Beloved wife of the late Aiden. Sadly missed by her son Stuart, his partner Krisztina, grandson Oliver, sister Maureen, brother Noel, extended family and friends. May she rest in peace. In line with Government and HSE advice regarding public gatherings, a small private funeral will take place. For those who cannot attend the Funeral Mass due to the restrictions the Mass can be viewed this Wednesday (May 19th) at 11 o’clock by clicking on the following https://www.churchservices.tv/maryimmaculateoblates followed by cremation service at 12.40 o’clock https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium or if you would like to leave a message of sympathy on our condolence section for the family please visit https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices/. All enquires to Massey Bros., Inchicore 01 4532751.

The late Michael Francis O'Donnell

The death has occurred of Michael Francis O'Donnell late of St Johnstown, Fethard, Tipperary, May 17th 2021. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Madeline, daughter Susan, sons James and Neil, son in law, daughters in law, grandchildren Jake and Ruby, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace. Michael's Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday in St Joseph the Worker Church, Moyglass, at 11.30am and may be watched online at https://churchcamlive.ie/moyglass-parish-live-stream/. Burial will take place in the adjoining cemetery after Mass. House Private, Please.

The late James (Jimmy) O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) O'Dwyer late of Corbally Upper, Clonoulty, Cashel, Tipperary, May 17th 2021 (peacefully) at home surrounded by his loving family after a long illness fought with fierce determination and great dignity. Jimmy (James): Predeceased by his parents James and Josephine, brothers Johnny, Tom and sister Mary. Sadly missed by his devoted wife Chris, heartbroken sons Seamus and Joe, daughters Annette and Trisha, grandchildren Oran, Conall, Rian, Aoibhe, Meabh and Niamh, brothers Ned and Willie, sisters Peggy, Josephine (Sos) and Carmel, sons in law Andy and Niall, daughter in law Finola, brother in law, sisters in law, relatives neighbours and many friends. May He Rest In Peace. Due to Government restrictions on Covid 19 a family only Requiem Mass takes place on Wednesday, May 19th, in St John the Baptist Church Clonoulty at 11:30am and can be viewed on memoriallane.ie/livestream followed by Burial in Clonoulty Cemetery.

The late Dick (Richard) Walsh

The death has occurred of Dick (Richard) Walsh late of Ballindysert, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary and formerly of Lowlands, Leamybrien, Co Waterford, died May 16, 2021, peacefully, at home after a short illness. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Baldwin), loving father of Margarita, Paddy and Julia (Drohan). Sadly missed by his family, daughter-in-law Lysa, son-in-law Seamus, grandchildren Mary, Darragh, Catriona, Micheál and Maria, sister Una (Bailey). Predeceased by his brother John, sisters Mary, Elsie, Margaret and Gertie; deeply regretted by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Arriving at Clonea Power Church on Wednesday, the 19th May 2021, for funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral can be viewed live on the Clonea Rathgormack Parish notes Facebook page. Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, to the Irish Cancer Society. Due to HSE guidelines, Dick's funeral mass and burial will take place for immediate family. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.