Tipperary deaths - Wednesday, May 19, 2021

The late Mary Connolly

The death has occurred of Mary Connolly late of Weatherstown, Glenmore, Kilkenny / Kilsheelan, Tipperary, 17th May 2021. Mary, predeceased her sister Josie and brother Martin. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Brian and Paul, grandchildren David, Aisling, Michael, Kate, Emma and Cormac, sister Catherine, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May She Rest In Peace. Mary's Funeral cortége will leave Doyle's Funeral Home The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross, at 11.30am to arrive at St. James' Church, Glenmore, tomorrow, Wednesday, 19th May, for 12 noon Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. (Passing Weatherstown en route to Glenmore, giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects). Due to Government restrictions regarding Covid-19, a private funeral for family and close friends will take place for Mary ( max 50people). For those unable to attend due to restrictions Requiem Mass can be viewed on the following link www.glenmoreparish.ie. A family Rosary will take place at 6pm today, Tuesday, 18th May, in Doyle's Funeral Home The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross. Thank you for your co-operation & consideration at this difficult time.

The late William (Liam) Fogarty

The death has occurred of William (Liam) Fogarty late of Ballyheen, Templemore, Tipperary, E41 TR83, 17th of May 2021. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anna, daughter Joanne, son, Gerard, son-in-law TJ, daughter-in-law Gitte, brother John, sister Noreen, grandchildren Jack, James, Elliot, Thilde and Vilma, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Interment in Templemore Cemetery on Saturday at 12 noon. Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com.

The late May Hamilton (née Roe)

The death has occurred of May Hamilton (née Roe) late of Carraigaun, Ballaghmore, Laois / Roscrea, Tipperary. May died peacefully at the University Hospital, Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Roland. Loving mother to Stewart, Jane (predeceased), Scott, Sarah, Walter, Flora and Ruth. She will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives and many friends. A private family funeral will take place. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to MS Ireland or the Irish Kidney Association.

The late Thomas Weston

The death has occurred of Thomas Weston late of Fr. Matthew Terrace, Clonmel, Tipperary. Funeral Arrangements Later.