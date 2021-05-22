Tipperary deaths - Saturday, May 22, 2021

The late Ger Gavin

The death has occurred of Ger Gavin late of St. Conlon's Road, Nenagh, Tipperary, life president of Nenagh Eire Óg GAA Club, May 21st 2021, suddenly, at home, surrounded by his loving family, beloved husband of Bridie and loving father of Deirdre, Marion, Claire, Gerry and Brendan. Sadly missed by his cherished family, sons-in-law Peter Moynan, Dermot Dolan and Michael Ryder, daughters-in-law Carmel Deacon and Niamh Droney, his adored grandchildren Sinead, Roisín, Jamie, Niamh, Eva, Mark, Diarmuid, Jill, Liam, Ruth, Rory, Emma and Aoife, sisters-in-law Bridie Gavin and Mai Griffin, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends. In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines a family Funeral Mass for Ger will take place on Monday 24th, departing his home at 12.15pm, via Sarsfield St, Mitchel St. and Pearse St., to arrive for Mass in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 1pm, followed by burial in Monsea Cemetery (Ballycommon), with adherence to social distancing and face covering. Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

The late Sandra Greene

The death has occurred of Sandra Greene late of Coolroe, Roscrea, Offaly / Roscrea, Tipperary, died 21st May 2021. Funeral arrangements later.

The late Terry Gleeson

The death has occurred of Terry Gleeson late of McDonagh Street, Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the exceptional care of the management & staff of St.Conlan's Home, Nenagh. Predeceased by her parents John & Anna, sister Bunty, brother Jack and nephew Conor. Loving aunt to Annette, John, Seamus, Jim, Roisin, Annemarie, Sinéad and Emma. Will also be sadly missed by her sister in law Nora, extended family, her very kind neighbours, her great carers and many friends. May Terry Rest In Peace. Due to current restrictions regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral will take place. Her remains will arrive to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, for Requiem Mass this Sunday at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Lisboney Cemetery. Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot, may view the livestream of her service on nenaghparish.ie or on radio 106.2 Fm. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

The late John Hennessy

The death has occurred of John Hennessy late of Killycard, Castleblayney, Monaghan / Templetuohy, Tipperary. Peacefully at his home Saturday 22nd May 2021 surrounded by his family. Deeply regretted by his beloved wife Alice and loving family, Deirdre, Aoife, Sean, Niamh, Catriona and Ciaran, grandchildren, sisters, Margaret and Adelaide, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. John will repose privately at his home among his family. There will be an opportunity for neighbours and friends to pay their respects by lining the route in a safe and socially distanced manner, from his home as John’s funeral cortège travels to St. Mary’s Church, Castleblayney for requiem mass on Monday morning (24th May) at 12 noon, continuing on afterwards for cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Following the HSE and Government Guidelines, there will be no public wake as John’s funeral and cremation will be celebrated privately by his family. The funeral mass can be viewed via the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/muckno May He Rest In Eternal Peace.

The late Mary Martin

The death has occurred of Mary Martin (née Clarke) late of Kilroe, Ballylooby, Tipperary / Kilkenny. Mary, formerly of Assumption Place, Kilkenny died peacefully in at Waterford University Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Michael, she will be sadly missed by the Martin family, Robbie, Frankie, Mary, Jack, Joe, Karen and Tommy, adored great grandchildren Austin and Riley, extended family, neighbours and friends. Requiem Mass in St. Kieran's Church, Ballylooby for family and close friends on Monday at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. As current HSE guidelines allow, 50 people may be at the Funeral Mass. Please adhere to all current guidelines with regards to social distancing and face coverings. Thank you for your understanding at this most difficult time.