Tipperary deaths - Sunday, May 23, 2021

The late Gerard Carey

The death has occurred of Gerard Carey late of Kylenoe, Horse & Jockey and formerly Moyne Rd., Thurles, Tipperary. Gerard, predeceased by his parents Joseph and Margaret and his brother Joseph Jnr. Deeply regretted by his brothers Martin, Willie, Jimmy and Christy, sisters Margaret and Bridget, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May He Rest in Peace. Following Government guidelines a private family funeral will take place. Gerard's funeral cortege will arrive at The Cathedral of the Assumption on Wednesday morning, 26th May, at 10.30am for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Mass can be viewed live at www.thurlesparish.ie

The late John Gahan

The death has occurred of John Gahan late of Kildare Town, Kildare / Clonmel, Tipperary, Ret'd Lt Col, Irish Army. At his residence surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Ber, daughters Grace and Paula, son Edward, son-in-law Michael, grandson Emmet, Paula's partner Nikhil, sister Martha, brothers Tony and Ward, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May John Rest In Peace. Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cahir, Co. Tipperary for Requiem Mass at 12 midday. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. The link for the live streaming will follow shortly. House Private Please.

The late Alec Colville

The death has occurred of Alec Colville late of Ballagh, Cashel, Tipperary, May 22nd 2021(Peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff at South Tipperary General Hospital Clonmel. Alec: Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughter Sadie (Kennedy), son Eamon, grandchildren Sinead, Patrick, Mary Orla and Anna, brothers, son in law Padraig, brother in law, sisters in law, relatives neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace. Due to Government restrictions on Covid 19 a family only Requiem Mass takes place on Tuesday May 25th in St John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty at 11:30am and can be viewed on memoriallane.ie/livestream followed by burial in Clonoulty Cemetery.

The late Gerard (Ger) Sherlock

The death has occurred of Gerard (Ger) Sherlock late of Knockanpierce, Nenagh, Tipperary, May 22nd 2021, peacefully, at Milford Care Centre, predeceased by his parents Christy and Margaret Sherlock and his brother Christy. Sadly missed by his brothers Jim, Michael and John, his partner Linda, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, good neighbours, work colleagues and friends. In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines, a family Funeral Mass, for Ger, will take place on Tuesday 25th, in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 1pm, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery, with adherence to social distancing and face covering. Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie. May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.