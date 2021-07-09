Tipperary deaths and funeral details, July 9

James Anthony (Tony) Brolly

Curragh, Lettershendoney, Derry City, Derry / Cashel, Tipperary

Brolly: Oxford, England and formerly the Curragh, Lettershendoney, Derry, June 23rd 2021, peacefully at home, in the loving care of his family.

James Anthony (Tony): Predeceased by his wife Mary (neé Quinn) Clonoulty, Cashel, Co. Tipperary and brothers Eugene and Billy. Sadly missed by his son Declan, daughter Madeleine, granddaughter and best buddy Anna, sisters Maureen, Madeleine and Nuala, daughter in law Rachel, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid 19 a family only Requiem Mass takes place on Saturday, July 10th, in St John the Baptist Church Clonoulty at 11:30am and can be viewed on http://www.memoriallane.ie/livestream/ followed by burial in Clonoulty Cemetery.

Noreen Smith (née Walsh)

Castletown, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Noreen Smith (nee Walsh) late of Castletown, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary and formerly of the UK. Died 6th July 2021. Wife of the late Martin and loving mother to sons Mark and Peter, brother Frank, sisters-in-law Ade and Aske, nieces nephew, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

Arriving at Faugheen Church on Monday, the 12th of July 2021, for Funeral Mass at 12 o'clock followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

FOR THOSE WHO CAN NOT ATTENDED MASS MAY BE VIEWED LIVE ON https://www.irishlivestream.com/12072021ns

DUE TO HSE GUIDELINES NOREEN'S MASS AND BURIAL WILL TAKE PLACE FOR IMMEDIATE FAMILY. THANK YOU FOR YOUR CO-OPERATION AND CONSIDERATION AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME.

Seamus Ryan

St. Vincent's Court, Tipperary Town, Tipperary / Thurles, Tipperary

Formerly Cummer, Milestone, Thurles. Peacefully, in the loving care of Mary O'Connor and staff at Acorn Lodge Nursing Home, Cashel. Predeceased by his parents Mary and Patrick and infant brother Seamus.

Deeply regretted by his loving brothers and sisters Mary, Michael, Liam, Nora, Patrick, Kathleen, Bernadette and Bridget, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to government guidelines a Family Requiem Mass will take place in The Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh on Saturday July 10th, at 11am, followed by interment in St. Brigid's Cemetery.

Seamus's Mass will be live streamed on www.twitch.tv/borrisoleighandileigh

Veronica Moore (née Larkin)

Kilmacomma, Clonmel, Tipperary / Drimnagh, Dublin

Veronica Moore (Nee Larkin) Kilmacomma, Clonmel Co. Tipperary and formerly of Drimnagh, Dublin, 7th July 2021 died peacefully at St. Theresa Hospital Clogheen. Predeceased by her sister Jennifer. Sadly missed by her Husband John, daughter Susan and her partner Paul, sons David and Ian, daughters in law Heather and Jennifer, grandchildren Alma, Blathnaid and Sarah, sisters Rose and Aileen, brothers Thomas, Anthony and Harry, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives and friends.

May Veronica Rest in Peace

Veronica’s funeral service will take place on Saturday at 12.20pm in Newlands Cross crematorium Dublin. If you wish to view the cremation service please click the following link at 12.20pm https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium.

Margaret (Peg) McCarthy

Glencrue, Portroe, Tipperary

Margaret (Peg) McCarthy, Glencrue, Portroe, Co. Tipperary, July 8th 2021, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Milford Care Centre, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving sisters, Elizabeth, MaryAnn (Kitson), (Borrisokane) and Kathleen (Mulcahy), (Nenagh), nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home on Friday for family and close friends.

Funeral departing from her home, on Saturday, at 10.30am, to arrive for Funeral Mass, at 11am, in St. Mary's Church, Portroe, followed by burial in church grounds, with adherence to social distancing and face covering. Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the live stream service www.youtube.com/c/portroeburgessyoughalparishes. Family flowers only.

Frankie Kelly

Formerly The Bog Road, Bawnavrona, Mullinahone and Late of Pearse Park, Clonmel, Tipperary

Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital with his family by his side. Frankie, former member of the 12th Battalion Southern Command. Beloved husband of Joan and loving father of Michael, Franny, Ann-Marie, Paul, Brian and Imelda, brother Seamus (Australia), sons-in-law Raymond and George, daughters-in-law Alice, Jane and Sinead, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family neighbours and his many friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current restrictions, Frankie's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family and close friends only on Saturday morning at 10 o'clock in Ss.Peter & Paul's church followed by burial in St.Patrick's cemetery. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service

www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul

Please note that numbers are restricted to 50 people max.

Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

Mary Byrne (née McLeish)

12 Sheehane, Roscrea, Tipperary

And formerly of Dunkerrin, Co. Offaly.

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her husband Larry, daughters AnnMarie and Mary, brothers Billy, Tony and Matthew.

Deeply regretted by her daughter Sinead, son Laurence, sisters Betty, Phyliss, Rita and Una, brothers Jim, Pat, Johnny and Christy, grandchildren Georgia and Ollie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

RIP

Due to goverment and HSE guidelines Mary's Funeral Mass will be for family only. Private removal on Monday morning (travelling from Sheehane, down the Birr Rd., Green St., Main St., Rosemary St., and in through the Belfry) arriving at St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon (50 people only). Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE PLEASE.

Mary's Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://stcronanscluster.ie/.