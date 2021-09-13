Tipperary deaths and funeral details

The death has occurred of Dan Ryan (Connie) Cappanaville, Upperchurch, Tipperary / Doon, Limerick

Formerly Commonaline, Doon, Co. Limerick. Peacefully in the excellent care of the staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Predeceased by his wife Bridie and sister Joan. Deeply regretted by his sons Neil and Donal, daughters in law Attracta and Grainne, grandchildren Breda, Larry, Danny and Conor, brothers Tom and Michael, sister in law, brother in law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at the O'Dwyers Funeral Home, Upperchurch, on Monday evening for family and friends from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning in The Sacred Heart Church, Upperchurch, at 11.30am followed by burial in the local cemetery. Messages of condolence can be left in the condolence section below. Dan's funeral Mass can be viewed on the link https://churchcamlive.ie/upperchurchdrombane-parish/ Please adhere to Government guidelines regarding handshaking, face coverings and social distancing.

*********************************************************************************************

The death has occurred of GER O'MEARA Ardcroney, Nenagh, Tipperary / Ballingarry (NR), Tipperary

Formerly of Ballingarry Roscrea. Peacefully surrounded by his family in the great care of the staff at Milford Hospice Limerick. Predeceased by his beloved son Paul. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Theresa and cherished sons Mark, Brian & Niall. Grandchildren Rory, Jack & Grace. Brother, sisters, daughters in law Mags, Sheila and Ciara. Mother in law May. Sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces & nephews, cousins relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

May Ger Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home Nenagh this Monday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Please adhere to current guidelines regarding wearing of masks and handshaking. Remains will arrive at the Pike Church Ballingarry on Tuesday for Requiem mass at 11 o'c followed by burial in Ballingarry Graveyard. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Milford Hospice. " House Private Please "

***********************************************************************************************

The death has occurred of Liam O'Dwyer St Patrick's Ave, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

O'Dwyer, St. Patrick's Avenue and late of Canon Hayes Park Tipperary Town. September 10th 2021 Liam, predeceased by his parents Dan and Mary and brother Sean. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, wife Anne, sons Daniel (New Zealand) and William, brothers Danny, Paul, Jim,and Mark, sisters Mairead (Australia) and Carol, daughter-in-law Cara, aunts, and uncle, cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandniece, grandnephew, relatives, neighbours, and many friends.

R.I.P.

Due to Covid19 restrictions a family mass for Liam will take place in St. Michael's Church Tipperary on Wednesday September 15th 2021 at 12 noon and burial in St. Michael's Cemetery Tipperary. Mass may be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie

***********************************************************************************************

The death has occurred of Mary Kelly (née Clancy) Kilkelly, Mayo / Cloneen, Tipperary

Mary Kelly nee Clancy, Ave Maria Nursing Home Tooreen, Ballyhaunis late of Carrowbeg, Kilkelly Co. Mayo and Cloneen, Tipperary on 11 September 2021 peacefully at Ava Maria Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Tommy, parents Tom and Ann, brothers Martin, Andy and Bill and nephew Martin (London). Deeply regretted by her brother John (London), Michael (London) and Paddy (Cloneen,Tipperary), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.



Rest in Peace



Removal from the Marian Funeral Home, Knock (F12A 726) on Tuesday 14th at 11.30 to St Celsus Church Kilkelly, arriving for Mass at 12 o'clock.



Burial afterwards in Culmore Cemetery.



Mary's funeral Mass will be streamed live onhttp://www.facebook.com/murphyobrienfuneraldirectors

Please always adhere to Covid-19 guidelines.

Condolences can be left on the link below.

Enquires to Murphy & O'Brien Funeral Directors, Knock.

*********************************************************************************************

The death has occurred of HELEN T HOGAN (née CONNORS) Quay View House, Terryglass, Tipperary / Borrisokane, Tipperary

Late of Killavalla House, Borrisokane. Peacefully, on Sept 11th 2021, at her daughter Ann's home in Urra. Predeceased by her beloved husband Michael F Hogan, daughter Helen & daughter in law Joan. Will be sadly missed by her loving family Edmond, Ann Hogan, Cathy Fossey & Michael, her grandchildren and their spouses, brother Joe Connors & sister Ann Connors, sons in law, daughter in law, brothers in law & sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Helen Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home in Quay View House, Terryglass, this Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm. Please adhere to current guidelines regarding mask wearing and handshaking. Remains arriving at Terryglass Church on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The livestream of her funeral Mass can be viewed on (link to be confirmed). The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time. Condolences can be left in the section below.

***********************************************************************************************

The death has occurred of Robert Doyle Tobberardora, Boherlahan, Tipperary / Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Ardeen Nursing Home, Thurles. Predeceased by his wife Cynthia. Deeply regretted by his sons Gerard, Robert, Martin and Patrick, daughters Louise, Catherine and Caroline, sisters Margaret (Brolan) and Hanna (O'Toole), grandchildren, son in law William (Lowry), daughter in law Jane, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday 13th September from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Tuesday 14th at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie. Sympathies can be expressed in the condolence section below.

*************************************************************************************************

The death has occurred of Mary Connors, The Crescent, Cappawhite, Tipperary

Connors, Mary (The Crescent, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Glenpadden, Hollyford), retired housekeeper of the late Canon Lamb, Gortnahoe, September 11th 2021, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel.

Predeceased by her parents Timothy and Mary, her sisters Nonie Connors and Peggie O'Carroll, her nephew Kevin and brother-in-law Thady.

Sadly missed by her brother Andy, sisters Agnes Nolan (Doon), Breda Ryan (Upperchurch) and Eileen Quinn (Cappawhite), brothers-in-law Paddy, Jim and Tommy, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest in peace

Funeral arrangements later.

Please adhere to Government Guidelines re Covid-19

***************************************************************************************************

The death has occurred of Michael Bourke, Bailey Street, Killenaule, Tipperary

Bourke, Michael (late of Bailey Street, Killenaule, Thurles, Co. Tipperary). 12th September 2021, at Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel. Predeceased by his wife Maureen (6th September 2021), his father Michael, mother Mary (nee Kennedy), sister Sr. Mechtilde, brothers Dan & John. Beloved husband of the late Maureen and sadly missed by Patricia, Michael, Kevin, Jim, Paul & Kieran, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Sr. Mary, brother Paddy, extended family and friends.