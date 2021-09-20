The late Bridget Kennedy, Bank Street, Templemore

The death occurred on March 12th last of Bridget Kennedy, Bank Street, Templemore. A proud native of the town, she lived on the street all her life.



The youngest of six she was born to Martin and Mary (nee Treacy, Ballyerk) in 1937. She was educated at the local St. Annes Primary School on Hospital Street. It was here that she developed her love of music and in particular, the piano. She had a great knowledge of the instrument and taught many young people how to play.



Her father Martin died in 1944 when Bridget was just seven. Her siblings Margaret (Peg), Mary-Ellen, Josie and Tom all emigrated to England but Bridget was a homebird and helped out at home with her mother



Her grandfather Thomas had come to Templemore c.1890 and was a very progressive businessman. He collected all the goods for Richmond Barracks which arrived via train on a daily basis. They also ran a shop on Bank Street.



Mary-Ellen and Tom returned to Templemore in later years with Tom looking after the land. She loved history and was a regular at the Sr. Aine Historical Society lectures. The active retirement group also provided great enjoyment for Bridget.



She was a woman of great faith and never missed the morning mass. After that it was up the town for her groceries where she loved to chat with all the locals.



A decent woman who loved the simple things in live - she outlived her neighbour Paddy Armitage by a single day, leaving the last two natives of Bank Street to soar above the clouds together. Covid meant the crowd in the church was restricted but a great crowd turned out at the graveside where she was laid to rest beside her parents.